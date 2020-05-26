All-new Mercedes S-Class teaser images surface

Mercedes is getting ready to unveil the all-new facelifted S-Class and has put out a few teaser images in its run-up to D-Day.

The new luxury sedan was spied just some time back completely undisguised and there is also confirmation that the next-gen S-class will be unveiled in the second half of this year.

From the image, we can see how the closely the S-Class will resemble the E-Class with similar LED headlamps and the chrome lined grille.

From the older spy shots too, we can see that the S-Class will have design cues very similar to the E-Class. It gets similar LED DRLs and wraparound LED tail lamp design. There are of course elements that will make the S-Class the more luxurious of the two.

Mechanically, we can expect a full set of engines including petrol, diesel and mild hybrid options. On the inside too, the company has decides to revamp everything. Two full-colour displays will be provided for the instrument cluster and the infotainment unit. Along with this, the company is also expected to give the new S-Class the latest version of the MBUX system along with connected car tech.

Manufacturing for the all-new S-Class is expected to begin in September, 2020 while the official launch will probably take place in the second half of 2021.



