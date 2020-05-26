App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All-new Mercedes S-Class teaser images surface

The new luxury sedan was spied just some time back completely undisguised and there is also confirmation that the next-gen S-class will be unveiled in the second half of this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes is getting ready to unveil the all-new facelifted S-Class and has put out a few teaser images in its run-up to D-Day.

The new luxury sedan was spied just some time back completely undisguised and there is also confirmation that the next-gen S-class will be unveiled in the second half of this year.

From the image, we can see how the closely the S-Class will resemble the E-Class with similar LED headlamps and the chrome lined grille.

Close

From the older spy shots too, we can see that the S-Class will have design cues very similar to the E-Class. It gets similar LED DRLs and wraparound LED tail lamp design. There are of course elements that will make the S-Class the more luxurious of the two.

related news

Mechanically, we can expect a full set of engines including petrol, diesel and mild hybrid options. On the inside too, the company has decides to revamp everything. Two full-colour displays will be provided for the instrument cluster and the infotainment unit. Along with this, the company is also expected to give the new S-Class the latest version of the MBUX system along with connected car tech.

Manufacturing for the all-new S-Class is expected to begin in September, 2020 while the official launch will probably take place in the second half of 2021.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Mercedes-Benz S Class #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.