All-new Mahindra Thar 2020 with aftermarket grille options rendered

Mahindra and Mahindra has finally unveiled the Thar, a proper offroad SUV everybody has been waiting a long time for and the all-new vehicle has garnered a lot of appreciation throughout the country.

However, there is one point where Mahindra seemed to not do justice when it comes to design. The grille on the new Thar 2020 seemed more of an afterthought and had fans of the SUV disappointed.

Of course, the mod-community steps in here and aftermarket parts will be available almost as soon as the company starts deliveries of the Thar. In view of this the grille is going to be the first thing to go. Auto publisher, Vroomhead went ahead and rendered four designs that actually make more sense on the SUV than the original.

The first is just a scaled down version of a classic 7-slat grille complete in two-tone body and black finish.

This one was created to resemble the Roxor, a non-road legal variant of the Thar. FCA had filed a lawsuit against the company stating that the Roxor’s front-end was designed very similarly to that of the Jeep Wrangler.

This render brings the Mahindra Thar even closer to the Jeep with a wider black finish on the seven-slat grille.

And finally, another version of the more Jeep-ish grille, this time surrounded by black cladding inspired by the Armada.

The Mahindra Thar gets two engine options to choose from - a 2-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. 4X4 comes as standard and transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor gearbox.

Launch for the Mahindra Thar is set for October 2.