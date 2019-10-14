All-new 2020 Isuzu D-Max unveiled in Thailand

The Isuzu D-Max pickup truck has been available in most East Asian markets, including Thailand and India. But it has been essentially the same model since 2011. Isuzu has finally upgraded the pickup and unveiled the truck in Thailand ahead of its official debut on October 19.

The D-Max is available for both commercial as well as personal use. This is due to the fact that it gets various cab sizes ranging from 2-door to 4-door cabins along with a V-Cross variant.

The new D-Max gets a whole host of changes right from styling to engine updates. Aesthetically, the truck looks more rugged now. The vehicle comes with gets bi-LED projector headlamps, radiator grille and a new foglamp housing that also integrates the turn indicators into it. The tail section has been redesigned too with an integrated rear bumper and LED tail lights while from the side you get to see a new set of alloys.

Mechanically, the D-Max will be offered in two engine options. The 1.9-litre turbo-diesel recently made its debut on the India-spec automatic variant. This motor produces 150 PS of maximum horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. There is also the 3-litre diesel engine that churns out 190 PS and 450 Nm. Transmission comes via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-new 9-inch infotainment system flush with navigation and mobile connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents that sit on either side of the infotainment system have been redesigned as is the dash that features brushed silver trims around the displays and air con vents. A new MID is also present right in between the analogue speedometer and tachometer dials.