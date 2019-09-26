App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All new 2020 Honda Africa Twin to start sales this year in European markets; India launch soon?

The India-spec Africa Twin continues with its DCT gearbox, though the motorcycle is offered with an optional manual gearbox in the international markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
In a bid to comply with the upcoming 2020 Euro norms, Honda has made some major changes to its CRF1100L Africa Twin motorcycle. Along with a new engine, it has shed a few kilos in its new avatar.

The motorcycle gets a new 1084cc, parallel-twin-cylinder engine. Honda has increased its displacement by lengthening its stroke. The new engine makes a maximum power of 102 PS and peak torque of 105 Nm. This is an increase of 6.8 PS and 7 Nm over its previous generation. The India-spec Africa Twin continues with its DCT gearbox, though the motorcycle is offered with an optional manual gearbox in the international markets.

Electronic rider aids include ride-by-wire throttle and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HTSC). It also gets a new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which governs these two rider aids. Honda has also added a three-level wheelie control, with the option of switching it off completely.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also made the semi-double cradle chassis stiffer and lighter than its predecessor. It gets a new, slimmer bolt-on aluminium subframe which is lighter than the previous welded-on structure. All of this results in the motorcycle now weighing 236 kg as compared to the 251 kg from the last gen.

Honda has announced its plans to sell the Euro5-compliant Africa Twin in the European markets from this year. Hence, it can be safely assumed that the company will launch the updated Africa Twin in India soon.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Africa Twin #Auto #CRF1100L #Honda #Technology #trends

