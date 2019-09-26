All new 2020 Honda Africa Twin to start sales this year in European markets; India launch soon?

In a bid to comply with the upcoming 2020 Euro norms, Honda has made some major changes to its CRF1100L Africa Twin motorcycle. Along with a new engine, it has shed a few kilos in its new avatar.

The motorcycle gets a new 1084cc, parallel-twin-cylinder engine. Honda has increased its displacement by lengthening its stroke. The new engine makes a maximum power of 102 PS and peak torque of 105 Nm. This is an increase of 6.8 PS and 7 Nm over its previous generation. The India-spec Africa Twin continues with its DCT gearbox, though the motorcycle is offered with an optional manual gearbox in the international markets.

Electronic rider aids include ride-by-wire throttle and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HTSC). It also gets a new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which governs these two rider aids. Honda has also added a three-level wheelie control, with the option of switching it off completely.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also made the semi-double cradle chassis stiffer and lighter than its predecessor. It gets a new, slimmer bolt-on aluminium subframe which is lighter than the previous welded-on structure. All of this results in the motorcycle now weighing 236 kg as compared to the 251 kg from the last gen.