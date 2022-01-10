MARKET NEWS

English
All major auto OEMs and component makers have applied for production-linked incentive scheme

At least 100 applications have been received so far and CNBC-TV18 confirmed some applicants as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra Group, MG Motor, Sona Comstar Tata Motors, Toyota Auto Parts and TVS

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Representative image: Shutterstock

Representative image: Shutterstock

All major vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component makers have applied for the automotive vehicle and component production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

The sources added that at least 100 applications have been received so far and CNBC-TV18 confirmed some applicants as Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra Group, MG Motor, Sona Comstar Tata Motors, Toyota Auto Parts and TVS.

The report added that European car makers have not applied for the scheme but European auto component manufacturers have.

Further, a good number of applications were also received from non-automotive companies.

The report said that government officials are likely to take at least a month to scrutinise the applications before choosing eligible companies for incentives.

Saturday till midnight (January 9) was the last date for submission of applications for the scheme.

