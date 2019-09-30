All BSVI-compliant cars currently on sale in India

With the stricter BSVI emission norms set to be enforced from April 2020, most automobile manufacturers in India have launched, or are gearing up to launch BSVI-compliant vehicles in India. If you are planning to buy a car this festive season, here are the list of available BSVI-compliant vehicles currently on sale.

Maruti Suzuki is the first Indian manufacturer whose entire lineup consists of BSVI-compliant cars. It includes the Alto 800, the Wagon R 1.2, the Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6. The Alto became the most affordable BSVI-compliant car in India when the Indian manufacturer launched its facelifted version. It gets a 796cc three-cylinder engine which makes 47 PS of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque. Other cars in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup are also equipped with BSVI-compliant engines while the new Baleno is offered with a Smart Hybrid option.

Korean automaker, Kia, recently made its debut in India with the Seltos SUV. Since it is a brand-new launch, it is already BSVI-compliant. The Seltos is offered with three engine and four transmission options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre CRDi diesel- and a 1.4 turbo petrol engine that makes 115 PS, 115 PS and 140 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm, 250 Nm and 242 Nm of peak torque respectively.

Jeep has also updated its dedicated off-roader Compass Trailhawk which is now offered with a 2-litre MJD diesel engine and an added AdBlue tank. This motor makes 173 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai joined the BSVI bandwagon with the launch of the Grand i10 Nios. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is offered in seven variants and has a price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota recently launched a rebadged Baleno under the moniker Glanza. It is offered with both the 1.2-litre VVT and DualJet petrol motors. The 1.2-litre VVT motor makes 82 PS of maximum power while the DualJet engine makes 7 PS more. Peak torque remains constant at 113 Nm.