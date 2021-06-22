Airspeeder conducts first successful test flight of the electric flying race car Alauda Mk3

The Alauda Mk3 can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds

Race cars aren’t only meant for the streets anymore as Airspeeder successfully completed its first test of the Alauda Mk3, an electric flying race car.

Electric isn’t the only way mobility seems to be headed. With the growing concerns of traffic and getting to work on time, flying will slowly become an option as well and a lot of manufacturers have already been working towards that.

Akin to the current automobile world where technology trickles down from championship cars and bikes, the flying cars too may probably appear in the form of race cars first. Take the Alauda Mk3, for example. This is the first electric flying race car. So its not only going to be fast, but clean as well.

The racing series Airspeeder along with the manufacturer of the Mk3, Alauda Aeronautics managed to complete the first unmanned test flight of the vehicle. Abbreviated eVTOL for electric vertical take-off and landing, the test was conducted in Australia under the supervision of the country’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

According to the Airspeeder website, the successful flights will mean a Grand Prix for electric flying cars in 2021 itself.

The Mk3 is a 130 kg vehicle complete with a removable battery for charging. It is capable of an acceleration to 100 km/h from zero in just 2.8 seconds and can fly for about 10-15 minutes on a single charge. It has been equipped with both radar and lidar to detect objects and autonomously avoids collisions with these.

Airspeeder says that the races planned for this year will be held in three locations (which will be disclosed later) and will be held between four teams with two remote pilots per team.

Check out the video here: