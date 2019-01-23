App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahmedabad to run Circuit S electric buses with battery swap technology: Report

Circuit-S is an air-conditioned electric bus for Ahmedabad BRT system which can run 35 km on a single charge

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Ahmedabad is set to receive the first electric bus for intra-city travel. ‘Circuit-S’ as it shall be known, is an air-conditioned electric bus for Ahmedabad BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system, which will cover a 35km circular route from RTO to RTO. This service is expected to extend to the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS) as well.

The Circuit-S will be able to do a 35 km circular run on a single charge, after which it will make a ‘pit stop at Ranip depot, where a robotic arm will swap its batteries for new ones. This is to prevent extensive stops to recharge the batteries, and the entire process is expected to take around 120 seconds.

On the other hand, there's another vehicle in the works —the ‘Circuit-F’ which is a fast charging bus that can travel 200 km on a single charge and can be charged in four hours. This is expected to be the replacement of long-distance buses in Ahmedabad.

The city plans to put about 50 electric buses on the road by April end, 18 of which will have battery swap technology.

These buses are manufactured by Ashok Leyland and are claimed to be an eco-friendly and a cost-effective alternative to the usual buses. According to a report in Times of India, the head of sales and marketing EV and eMobility solutions for Ashok Leyland Kartik Ganesan said, "While diesel buses will give you an average of Rs 18 per kilometre, our e-buses will give a fuel economy of Rs 7.20 paise per kilometre."
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:24 am

