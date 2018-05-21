App
May 21, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani plans entry into e-bus manufacturing biz with Taiwanese tie-up

The Gautam Adani-led group is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in its SEZ in Mundra, Gujarat and is in talks with a Taiwanese electric bus manufacturer for a technology tie-up.

Adani Enterprises is set to enter the electric buses manufacturing business, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Gautam Adani-led group is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in its special economic zone (SEZ) at Mundra in Gujarat. Adani is in talks with a Taiwanese electric bus manufacturer for a technology tie-up, the report suggests. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The Indian electric buses segment currently has limited players with only Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, JBM Group and Mahindra & Mahindra in the market. Chinese manufacturer BYD has also tied-up with Hyderabad-based Goldstone Infratech.

A person close to the development told the newspaper, “Adani plans to set up a manufacturing facility in its Mundra SEZ. It plans to cater to the Indian and export markets, including Africa and the Middle East, through the facility,” adding that the company is closely looking at battery-swapping model.

The Centre is currently working on the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The scheme offers number of incentives to manufacturers of electric vehicles for public transport, battery manufacturers and charging infrastructure developers, the report added.

The policy proposes to extend Rs 2,500-crore subsidy support to the electric buses segment in the next three years.

The draft Fame-II policy provides incentives for purchase of bulk batteries for a fleet of above 50. The policy provides for bulk procurement of EVs by agencies such as EESL, the report said.

In a bid to promote electric vehicles, the Andhra Pradesh government on May 16 rolled out an electric mobility policy to give incentives to consumers, auto makers, battery manufacturers and charging infrastructure firm.

