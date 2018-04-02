A three-wheeled bike & Honda's Monkey: Our motorcycle picks from 39th Bangkok Motor Show

Our picks from the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show and also find out why Honda's Z series bikes from the 60s came to be known as the Monkey Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The Bangkok International Motor Show is currently going on and like any motor show there were many eyecandies for petrolheads and auto enthusiasts. Here's a look at seven two-wheelers showcased at the event that will surely leave you asking for more. 2/8 BMW K1600 Grand America | Firstly, BMW’s 1649cc-beast the K1600 Grand America. This luxury touring bike featured at the show has a 6-cylinder in-line engine with a top speed of 162 kmph that has a maximum torque of 175 Nm. The usable fuel tank volume is a whopping 26.5 litres. It has a 6-speed gearbox. The bike been launched by the company in two versions – black storm metallic and Austin Yellow metallic. 3/8 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special | Another bike that we liked among the featured ones at the Bangkok International Motor Show was Harley Davidson Street Glide Special. It has a humungous 1745cc ‘Milwaukee-Eight™ 107’ engine that has a maximum torque of 150 Nm. Its fuel capacity is 22.70 litres. This ‘big’ bike also has a 6-speed gearbox. Its available in four colours. 4/8 Honda Super Cub 125 | The highlight of this year’s edition of the motor show in Bangkok was the yesteryear’s bike Honda Super Cub’s 2018 edition 125 cc edition. The bike has been in production since 1958 and in 2017 Honda produced about 100-million of these – which says a lot about its popularity even now. On the specs front it has little to offer as it carries its 1958 model’s tenets. Pure Nostalgia! 5/8 FOMM AWD Scooter Concept | FOMM or First One Mile Mobility came up with an electric scooter concept model at the Bangkok Show this year. Its battery life is six hours. The all-wheel drive scooter has two 2.96 kWh lithium-ion batteries which power two electric motors leading to an output of 10 PS and 420 Nm of torque. 6/8 Suzuki Burgman 650 | Suzuki’s 2018 Burgman 650 is a luxury two-wheeler. It has a top speed of 185 kmph. Its fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. This luxury scooter has 2 cylinders and the displacement is 638cc. The maximum torque it can deliver is 61.78 Nm. 7/8 Honda Monkey 125 | Following on the nostalgia trail, Honda’s Monkey 125 at the Bangkok Motor Show captured people’s attention too. Like the Super Cub, the Monkey or the Z series came out in the 60s and was loved by one and all. Interestingly, the reason why it came to be known as the Monkey was the way people used to look like while riding these bikes. Again, little to offer on specs but it is like what Beetle if for Volkswagen. 8/8 Yamaha Niken | Perhaps the most unique of them all is the tri-wheeled marvel from Yamaha. It is 850cc and has a maximum torque of 87.5 Nm. The rare two wheels at the front give you extra stability on turns. Its fuel tank capacity is 18 litres. It has 6 gears and has a top speed of above 160 kmph. (Pictures: www.bangkok-motorshow.com/bangkokmotorshow/)