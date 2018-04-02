A three-wheeled bike & Honda's Monkey: Our motorcycle picks from 39th Bangkok Motor Show

Honda Monkey 125 | Following on the nostalgia trail, Honda’s Monkey 125 at the Bangkok Motor Show captured people’s attention too. Like the Super Cub, the Monkey or the Z series came out in the 60s and was loved by one and all. Interestingly, the reason why it came to be known as the Monkey was the way people used to look like while riding these bikes. Again, little to offer on specs but it is like what Beetle if for Volkswagen.