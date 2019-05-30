A look at Rolls-Royce's ultra-luxury car Wraith Eagle VIII that costs over Rs 5.5 crore

The car is derived from the modified Vickers Vimy bomber aircraft which was used for the flight. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/7 British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce introduced its latest Collection Car, Wraith Eagle VIII, on the shores of Lake Como at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car will have a limited production run of 50 units. The car has been crafted to commemorate the first non-stop transatlantic flight in June 1919. 2/7 The car carries forward its 6.6-litre V12 engine that puts out 632PS. 3/7 The car is decked with Selby Grey and black leather which are accented by the brass to remind drivers of the brass sextant so integral to the success of the transatlantic journey. 4/7 The car has brass speaker covers to depict the estimated flight distance of 1,880 miles and ‘RR’ monograms that are embroidered in brass coloured thread onto headrests. 5/7 Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective has masterfully fabricated a clock with an iced background effect which glows a faint green in night time driving conditions. The red hour hand sits atop compass inspired lines on the clock’s fascia, whilst the landing location coordinates are engraved below. 6/7 The car has a unique starlight headliner. 1,183 starlight fibres show the celestial arrangement at the time of the flight in 1919, the flight path and constellations are embroidered in the brass thread, whilst the exact moment the pair left the cloud to navigate by the stars is indicated by a red fibre optic light. 7/7 The car is derived from the modified Vickers Vimy bomber aircraft which was used for the flight and has black grille vanes that draw immediate reference to the Rolls-Royce Eagle VIII engine cowling on the Vickers Vimy aircraft, while the wheels are part polished with a translucent shadow finish. First Published on May 30, 2019 05:52 pm