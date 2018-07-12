A look at Porsche's latest launch in India - the 911 GT2 RS that costs Rs 3.88 crore

Take a look at Porsche's latest and most powerful 911 on offer. It can go from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 340 kmph Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Porsche finally launched the much anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS in India. The German car maker’s fastest, most powerful 911 yet is priced at Rs 3.88 crore. 2/6 Under the hood, the car packs a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged, six cylinder engine that delivers 515 kW @ 7000 rpm, and there's 750 Nm of torque on offer. The luxury grand tourer can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 340 kmph. 3/6 The Porsche 911 GT2 RS features an active suspension management that adjusts damping on each wheel, based on the condition of the road or track. The car is a rear-wheel drive and comes fitted with Porsche Stability Management. 4/6 Based on the extra-wide body of the 911 Turbo, the vehicle's outer body is made of carbon composite, making it lighter. All chassis points have been replaced by ball joints, ensuring an extremely rigid connection between chassis and body. 5/6 The car features a sporty interior. The dashboard has a five-round instrument panel that shows a rider’s progress, boost pressure, engine power applied and longitudinal and transverse acceleration. A 4.6-inch display constantly supplies data from an on-board computer. 6/6 The 911 GT2 RS comes in a standard variant and in a Weissach package, which offers more customisation to Indian customers. First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:00 am