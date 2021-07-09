MARKET NEWS

A look at Dark Editions of Tata Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and Harrier

Tata Motors has launched all-new Dark Editions of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier. The new cars do not get any mechanical changes, but new all-black paint schemes on the outside as well as the inside.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

Tata Motors has launched all-new Dark Editions of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier. The new cars do not get any mechanical changes, but new all-black paint schemes on the outside as well as the inside. (Image source: Tata Motors) Tata Motors has launched all-new Dark Editions of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and the Harrier. The new cars do not get any mechanical changes, but new all-black paint schemes on the outside as well as the inside. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Altroz | The Altroz Dark is available in only the range-topping XZ+ trim and as such receives all of the features from the top-spec variant. The exterior, however, now comes in an all-black Cosmo black with darkened 16-inch alloys and a little bit of contrast in the form of chrome for the exterior. The insides, too, get an all-black treatment with leatherette upholstery and the gloss black finished mid-pad. The upholstery also gets some contrast blue-deco stitching and deep blue tri-arrow perforations. Prices start at Rs 8.71 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors) Altroz | The Altroz Dark is available in only the range-topping XZ+ trim and as such receives all of the features from the top-spec variant. The exterior, however, now comes in an all-black Cosmo black with darkened 16-inch alloys and a little bit of contrast in the form of chrome for the exterior. The insides, too, get an all-black treatment with leatherette upholstery and the gloss black finished mid-pad. The upholstery also gets some contrast blue-deco stitching and deep blue tri-arrow perforations. Prices start at Rs 8.71 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Nexon | The combustion engine Nexon Dark Edition is available in the XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and XZA+(O) variants in both petrol and diesel options. To go with its all-black paint scheme, the Nexon also gets Sonic Silver highlights, Granite Black cladding and Charcoal Black 16-inch alloys. Prices start at Rs 10.40 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors) Nexon | The combustion engine Nexon Dark Edition is available in the XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and XZA+(O) variants in both petrol and diesel options. To go with its all-black paint scheme, the Nexon also gets Sonic Silver highlights, Granite Black cladding and Charcoal Black 16-inch alloys. Prices start at Rs 10.40 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Nexon EV | The all-electric variant of the Nexon, the Nexon EV gets its Dark Edition available in the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trim levels. Most of the look resembles that of the standard ICE Nexon, but to stand out as the electrified model, the Nexon EV also gets blue highlights around the fog lamps and in the grille. Prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors) Nexon EV | The all-electric variant of the Nexon, the Nexon EV gets its Dark Edition available in the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trim levels. Most of the look resembles that of the standard ICE Nexon, but to stand out as the electrified model, the Nexon EV also gets blue highlights around the fog lamps and in the grille. Prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Harrier | The Harrier Dark Edition is available in the XT, XZ+ and XZA+ trim levels and is finished in anew Oberon Black paint scheme. It also gets 18-inch Blackstone alloys and the inside is finished in Benecke Kaliko upholstery. The tri-arrow perforations are again visible on the seats and the headrests get #Dark embroidery. Prices start at Rs 18.04 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors) Harrier | The Harrier Dark Edition is available in the XT, XZ+ and XZA+ trim levels and is finished in a new Oberon Black paint scheme. It also gets 18-inch Blackstone alloys and the inside is finished in Benecke Kaliko upholstery. The tri-arrow perforations are again visible on the seats and the headrests get #Dark embroidery. Prices start at Rs 18.04 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
first published: Jul 9, 2021 01:04 pm

