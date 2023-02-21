 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Century of Pure Passion. BMW Motorrad Launches the BMW R nineT 100 Years and BMW R 18 100 Years in India

Feb 21, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

The first BMW motorcycle, the R 32, was presented in September 1923. This heralded the beginning of BMW motorcycle production and launched an unprecedented success story. To celebrate its 100-year history, BMW Motorrad is now presenting the two protagonists of the Heritage experience world – the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer – as 100 Years edition models.

In keeping with the year in which BMW Motorrad was founded, both models are limited to 1923 units each. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "One hundred years ago, the R 32 kick-started a unique success story. Today we are celebrating our exciting history with two new icons: the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. Limited to only 1,923 units each, these models are for absolute aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia. The iconic design and the unmistakable boxer engine illustrate that it’s about the roots of BMW Motorrad, about historically inspired shapes and details, about an authentic riding experience and about reducing motorbikes to the essentials. In short: The Heritage world of experience is all about a unique attitude to life, shaped by the legendary boxer engine."

The ex-showroom prices are as follows: The BMW R nineT 100 Years – INR 24,00,000 The BMW R 18 100 Years – INR 25,90,000 *Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax / cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete finance package and the option to fund insurance and accessories.