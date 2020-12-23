MARKET NEWS

80-year-old Ottocar J, likely the biggest Porsche fan, now owns his 80th vehicle from the brand

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 05:57 PM IST

When you are 80 and all you want to do is lounge around, there are some people who like to do other things. Drive around in one of the many Porsches from your garage, for example.

If there were a list of Porsche fans, the name Ottocar J would have to be at the top. With his latest buy, 80 year old Ottocar has managed to buy a total of 80 Porsches.

According a report in HT Auto, Ottocar just picked up a Porsche Boxster Spyder. Of course, he doesn’t own all 80, but 38 isn’t a small number either.

Ottocar’s passion was lit about 50 years ago, when he says, a car flew past him. Over the next few years, the man managed to save up enough to buy a 911 E in Speed Yellow. But, this was only the first. The following decades saw a 917, a 910 with the rare 8-cylinder engine, a 956 and even a 904 with the original Fuhrman engine.

With the number of Porsches in Ottocar’s garage, he can drive a different car every day of a month and still have at least seven sitting at the end.

But then comes the issue of parking space. Ottocar remedied this by building an entire building for his cars. This ‘living room’ houses all of his cars, posters, a toy shop, an antiques store and even a cinema screen.

Ottocar doesn’t just admire his cars, however, and can often be seen driving around in them. When asked about his favourite, the only comment he makes is about his 981 Boxster Spyder. “The sound, how it drives, its suspension, everything that it does – it is the only one of my road-legal Porsche that reminds me of my 910,” he says.
TAGS: #Auto #Porsche #Technology
first published: Dec 23, 2020 05:57 pm

