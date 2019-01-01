2018 has been a crazy year for automobile enthusiasts, with superbikes like the Ducati V4R and BMW HP4 Race launching and Triumph coming up with their all new inline triple 765 CC engine for Moto2 as their new official engine sponsor. While opening new possibilities for riders and pushing the limits of cutting-edge technology, these European manufacturers have posed a serious challenge to their four wheeled comrades. Since car manufacturers are in a competition of their own, they are going all out when it comes to competing on the luxury performance level. With 2019 just around the corner, a majority of the car manufacturing giants have come up with a range of new vehicles to cater to as big an audience as possible. Here is a list of 7 luxury cars to look forward to in 2019:

From its original compact, small capacity body in 1982 to the long, sweeping hybrid sedan it became -- Toyota Camry has had its share of technological advancements. In 2019, the Japanese manufacturer is set to revamp the Camry with an all new face uplift and feature additions. The 2019 Camry looks a lot like its high-performance supercar cousin, the Lexus LFA. It is a fitting promotion to the common man’s supercar. Though the 2.5 litre inline 4 hybrid engine stays the same, the driver can expect a plusher drive with improved interiors and infotainment system. It is expected to be priced at Rs 37 lakh.Since the electric cars started gaining prominence, many of the new and old car manufacturers decided to go the Duracell way. Spearheading the electric drive is the Elon Musk-led Tesla, who asked a serious “What have you got?” to others when their Roadster clocked a 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds. Yes, that’s 100 km per hour under two seconds. With a price tag of Rs 70 lakh, it is surely a luxurious sportscar.German manufacturer Mercedes has never been afraid of dabbling in different car segments. Starting of as a common man’s luxury, the name Mercedes soon became synonymous with grandeur. Continuing that tradition, Mercedes has decided to open its doors to the minivan segment, bringing in the Mercedes Benz V-Class to India in 2019. But don’t let the minivan tag fool you, it is practically a castle on wheels, carrying a price tag of Rs 75 lakh.Known for making fast, small and smart cars, BMW established their Z series as a line of race spec coupes. Joining the line-up in 2019 is the Z4, with BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six pushing out 335 bhp of power. Developed alongside the resurrected Toyota Supra, the new Z4 will rival the Porsche Boxster, Jaguar F-Type, Audi TT and Mercedes-Benz SLC and may be priced around Rs 90 lakh.The already well recognised Audi A8L is practically a land yacht when it comes to road presence. But clearly Audi wasn’t satisfied with their result, as they have gone ahead and almost reworked the entire 3 litre V6 engine, taking into consideration the renewed emission norms, while facilitating longer coasting and hence a better fuel economy. It is priced as the previous gen, at Rs 1.2 crore.Yet another Beamer and yet another roadster, the i8 was already made popular in Mumbai by Tom Cruise racing around town in it during Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol. Adding to it was the fact that Shah Rukh Khan purchased the first one as it hit the market. Now it is back with an all new convertible look and with an increased price tag of Rs 2.8 crore.The absolute definition of luxury and richness, Rolls Royce cars do not need any other definition. As the SUV wave hit the British company, Rolls Royce decided to enter the competition and nominated the Cullinan as their contender. And boy does the Rs 4.5 crore SUV redefine luxurious SUVs!This was a list of the upcoming luxury cars in 2019. It is definitely going to be interesting to see how they fare against the already established cars in their respective segments.