5 reasons your next car should be on a subscription-based model

Subscribing to a car holds various advantages as compared to purchasing that same vehicle. Without any further ado, let’s begin.

Make no mistake, purchasing a car in India doesn’t come cheap, regardless of the make/model. With an average down payment of nearly Rs 2 lakh, it’s clearly quite a bomb to bring a new car on road. For many, that ends up being several months of precious savings. Keep in mind that the Rs 2 lakh is just the down payment. The remainder of the vehicle cost (Rs 6-7 lakh on an average) is typically covered through a vehicle loan. For the average Indian, this is a hefty obligation and usually comes at a very high interest rate. Moreover, many of these loans have hidden fees and charges that just hit the wallet that much higher.

For subscription you ask? Well, for starters, there is no down payment. That’s right, zero down. It’s effectively like a lease except the leasing market in India is practically non-existent so subscription is filling in the void. From a personal working capital perspective, it’s hard to match the allure of a zero down subscription structure. To reserve a vehicle on subscription, it typically requires just an Rs 10,000-15,000 refundable deposit that’s promptly returned at the end of the subscription period.

It doesn’t get much better from a financial perspective.

The average holding period for a purchased personal vehicle in India is approximately nine years! This is simply an astonishing statistic. That’s a long time to get bogged down with the same vehicle. This means nine years of dealing with service, maintenance, and insurance. As the car gets older, it seemingly costs more and more to keep out there on road. Then, one fine day, it’s time to dispose the car, oftentimes at a minimum value.

Subscription throws these worries out the window with its inherent flexibility around tenor. Most services offer subscription periods ranging from six, 12, 24, up to 36 months. Pricing typically reflects the tenor that’s selected (the longer the subscription, the more you save). In most instances, there exists just a six month lock-in so it’s quite easy to walk from the subscription post that time. That’s certainly tremendous peace of mind.

For car owners, it’s oftentimes quite tricky to pin down the actual cost of owning a car. Ranging from servicing, maintenance, and insurance payments, there are a litany of costs that make it challenging to understand the routine outflows. This creates unnecessary anxiety and makes it far trickier to manage monthly cash flows for most individuals.

Subscription takes this typical process and turns it on its head since all subscriptions offer full-stack prices that already includes the cost of service, maintenance, insurance, registration, and taxes. That means no additional out of pocket expenses aside from fuel. Certainly much more manageable for the individual.

Let’s face it: owning a car is incredibly analogue. Dealerships, paperwork, physical signatures! Certainly smells of the 1980s. The process of servicing, maintenance, accident repair, and even cleaning are all incredibly painful, offline managed processes. This doesn’t exactly inspire confidence and certainly doesn’t help save time and effort for the owner.

Enter subscription where individuals can access a mobile app and handle all servicing, cleaning, and accident repair at a tap of a button on the app. This represents an exponential leap in customer experience since it removes the painful personal intervention on the part of the owner. The subscriber can kick back and relax since the subscription platform does all the work.

It’s quite remarkable that the personal car utilisation rate in India is just four percent. Watching a depreciating asset sit around collecting dust isn’t the best feeling from an investment perspective.

Perhaps the most powerful feature of the new age car subscription platforms is the ability to share the subscribed vehicle when not in use. Simply tap a button on the app and the car is immediately listed on the platform’s broader inventory. From there, sit back and watch bookings roll in on the vehicle. Subscribers can actually offset their monthly subscription rate consistently by 75-80 percent due to the platform’s healthy revenue share. That makes a car marginally more expensive than a nice bike! Powerful stuff for sure.