App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 reasons your next car should be on a subscription-based model

With an average down payment of nearly Rs 2 lakh, it’s clearly quite a bomb to bring a new car on road

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Subscribing to a car holds various advantages as compared to purchasing that same vehicle. Without any further ado, let’s begin.

Reason 1: It’s the money, silly!

Make no mistake, purchasing a car in India doesn’t come cheap, regardless of the make/model. With an average down payment of nearly Rs 2 lakh, it’s clearly quite a bomb to bring a new car on road. For many, that ends up being several months of precious savings. Keep in mind that the Rs 2 lakh is just the down payment. The remainder of the vehicle cost (Rs 6-7 lakh on an average) is typically covered through a vehicle loan. For the average Indian, this is a hefty obligation and usually comes at a very high interest rate. Moreover, many of these loans have hidden fees and charges that just hit the wallet that much higher.

For subscription you ask? Well, for starters, there is no down payment. That’s right, zero down. It’s effectively like a lease except the leasing market in India is practically non-existent so subscription is filling in the void. From a personal working capital perspective, it’s hard to match the allure of a zero down subscription structure. To reserve a vehicle on subscription, it typically requires just an Rs 10,000-15,000 refundable deposit that’s promptly returned at the end of the subscription period.

It doesn’t get much better from a financial perspective.

related news

Reason 2: Flexibility a gymnast would value

The average holding period for a purchased personal vehicle in India is approximately nine years! This is simply an astonishing statistic. That’s a long time to get bogged down with the same vehicle. This means nine years of dealing with service, maintenance, and insurance. As the car gets older, it seemingly costs more and more to keep out there on road. Then, one fine day, it’s time to dispose the car, oftentimes at a minimum value.

Subscription throws these worries out the window with its inherent flexibility around tenor. Most services offer subscription periods ranging from six, 12, 24, up to 36 months. Pricing typically reflects the tenor that’s selected (the longer the subscription, the more you save). In most instances, there exists just a six month lock-in so it’s quite easy to walk from the subscription post that time. That’s certainly tremendous peace of mind.

Reason 3: All-inclusive prices are awesome

For car owners, it’s oftentimes quite tricky to pin down the actual cost of owning a car. Ranging from servicing, maintenance, and insurance payments, there are a litany of costs that make it challenging to understand the routine outflows. This creates unnecessary anxiety and makes it far trickier to manage monthly cash flows for most individuals.

Subscription takes this typical process and turns it on its head since all subscriptions offer full-stack prices that already includes the cost of service, maintenance, insurance, registration, and taxes. That means no additional out of pocket expenses aside from fuel. Certainly much more manageable for the individual.

Reason 4: Digital assistants are all the rage

Let’s face it: owning a car is incredibly analogue. Dealerships, paperwork, physical signatures! Certainly smells of the 1980s. The process of servicing, maintenance, accident repair, and even cleaning are all incredibly painful, offline managed processes. This doesn’t exactly inspire confidence and certainly doesn’t help save time and effort for the owner.

Enter subscription where individuals can access a mobile app and handle all servicing, cleaning, and accident repair at a tap of a button on the app. This represents an exponential leap in customer experience since it removes the painful personal intervention on the part of the owner. The subscriber can kick back and relax since the subscription platform does all the work.

Reason 5: Sharing your car when idle equals financial nirvana

It’s quite remarkable that the personal car utilisation rate in India is just four percent. Watching a depreciating asset sit around collecting dust isn’t the best feeling from an investment perspective.

Perhaps the most powerful feature of the new age car subscription platforms is the ability to share the subscribed vehicle when not in use. Simply tap a button on the app and the car is immediately listed on the platform’s broader inventory. From there, sit back and watch bookings roll in on the vehicle. Subscribers can actually offset their monthly subscription rate consistently by 75-80 percent due to the platform’s healthy revenue share. That makes a car marginally more expensive than a nice bike! Powerful stuff for sure.

Greg Moran is the Co-Founder & CEO of ZoomCar
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan return from the Maldives ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

Amber Heard will reach new heights in her professional life this year, ...

A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Ele ...

Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat o ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night ...

Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second ...

Asian Athletics Championships: India Bag 2 Silver, 3 Bronze on Day 1 i ...

IPL 2019 | Induce Mistakes, Avoid Making Them – The Method to Dhoni' ...

Elections 2019: Modi Hails Killing of Terrorists By Entering Their Hom ...

Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Slapped with Fresh Charges of Breach of Trust ...

SC Issues Notice to Irani on Sanjay Nirupam's Plea to Quash Defamation ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

Here are top five midcap, smallcap stocks recommended by Prabhudas Lil ...

Reliance Industries slips post mixed Q4 numbers

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Congress' Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not abo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Jet Airways crisis: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-strapped ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Camera-centric budget phone expected t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.