4 things you need to know about Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza with petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the latest iteration of the Vitarra Brezza at Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The sub-4-metre SUV gets a brand-new engine and other modern updates.

The new Vitara Brezza gets a BSVI-compliant, 1.5-litre K15B petrol which also does duty in the Ertiga and the Ciaz. It makes 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox to choose from. It also gets a 12V mild-hybrid system for the petrol-automatic that is called Smart Hybrid and provides torque assist.

Aesthetic updates include a new chrome grille, LED headlamps, bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels and LED taillights. It also gets new colour options and a Granite Grey paint scheme, which is offered with an orange coloured roof. The interiors have also been slightly updated, while the Granite Grey option also offers orange accents along with the entire upholstery in the cabin.

The car maker has also updated the Smartplay Studio infotainment system, while its phone app connectivity, climate control, cruise control, a multi-info display, keyless entry with push-button start and steering-mounted audio controls have been retained. It gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as safety features.

The company is expected to launch the Vitara Brezza petrol by the end of February and could give it a base price of Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be pitted against petrol variants of Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon, among others.