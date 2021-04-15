2022 Honda Civic sedan breaks cover ahead of April 28 launch

First image of 2022 Honda Civic released

Japanese automaker, Honda has released the first picture of the new Honda Civic, with the official unveiling scheduled for April 28.

The 2022 Honda Civic has first showcased in November, last year, in prototype form. The picture confirms that the new sedan will look largely similar to that prototype.

The new Civic gets a low and wide stance, signature styling for the past Civics as well. However, the design has evolved into a more muscular look with clean lines running from head to tail. The new headlamps sit low on the front fascia with DRLs and flank a black grille. The bumper is more muscular with foglamps encased in a black embellish. The shoulder line runs all the way to back and connects with the wraparound tail lamps which again, are LED units. Here too, the bumper as well as the tail gate are newly designed for sport and muscle.

Interior renderings of the Civic had been released some time ago, so we have some idea to work with. The dash features minimal buttons, a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We do know that the new Honda will get the company's suite of safety features including the Honda Sensing Suite. There will be a number of active and passive safety features and driving assistance programmes.

Now, whether the new Civic will come to India is yet to be seen, but it is a long shot. The current-gen Civic failed to do well thanks to its fairly high price tag. The it was discontinued in 2020 when the company shut down its operations of the Greater Noida plant.