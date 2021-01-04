2021 Toyota Fortuner teased on website, launch scheduled for January 6

Toyota has finally given us the date for the launch of the next-gen Fortuner along with a small teaser. Scheduled for January 6, the new Fortuner gets a fair amount of changes for its new form.

The Fortuner has been spotted testing countless times on the streets and thanks to the spy pics we do know quite a lot about it already. Toyota will also be offering the Legender variant which will sit at the top of the Fortuner lineup.

Most of the changes for the Fortuner will be on the outside. The SUV gets a new grille along with new headlamp clusters and bumpers. The rear too has been redesigned and the entire ensemble will look a bit more imposing.

The Legender variant on the other hand will get a lot of cosmetic differences to the set itself apart from the standard Fortuner. For example, the headlamps and grille is expected to be different along with a different set of alloys. This variant will be the sportier of the two in the terms of design.

On the inside, while the layout and finish should remain the same, the Fortuner is now expected to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system to keep up with the competition. LED ambient lighting, updated instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, multi-function steering wheel are some of the other updates expected on the new SUV.

Powering the Fortuner should be the same petrol and diesel engines that serve the current SUV. The 2.7-litre petrol engine churns out 164 PS and 245 Nm of torque while an updated 2.8-litre turbo-diesel produces 201 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic. An all-wheel drive may also be included with the diesel variants.

As for pricing, there may be a slight premium, but it shouldn’t be too far off from its current Rs 28.66 lakh starting price.