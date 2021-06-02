MARKET NEWS

2021 Skoda Octavia to be launched in India on June 10

The Skoda Octavia is now built on the updated MQB platform and while the silhouette remains largely similar, the sedan also pulls inspiration from the Skoda Superb, a larger sedan.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Skoda Octavia will be launched in India on June 10

Originally supposed to be launched in April, this year, Skoda is finally set to launch the fourth-gen Octavia on June 10. The sedan comes with a set of updates complete with a new platform and styling.

The quad-headlamps from the third-gen model and settled in for a sleek unit complete with the DRLs just below the headlamps. The grille has been reworked as well and has a fresh new look. Overall, the sedan grows in size as well adding 19mm to the length and 15mm to the width.

Powering the Skoda Octavia this time will be a sole petrol engine. This 2-litre TSI turbo will be capable of producing 190 PS of power and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard.

On the inside, the cabin has been reworked as well. The international models get a free standing touchscreen unit. The dash and the instrument cluster too are new and the sedan is also expected to get a 2-spoke steering wheel just like the Kushaq and the Superb.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia has already been available in international markets and in India, the sedan will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra and the Honda Civic. Expect prices to range between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 24 lakh.
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:03 pm

