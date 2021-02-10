2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan starts arriving at dealerships; launch on February 11

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the updated Himalayan on February 11 and recent spy images show the bikes have already started reaching dealerships.

There have already been sightings of test mules and even a leaked brochure of the upcoming Himalayan.

Here’s what we know so far.

In terms of design, you won’t see much change. The metal frame at the front, however, does look a bit smaller from the current Himalayan. This may be because of it being an annoyance to taller riders. The flyscreen upfront has become slightly taller and wider and the rear, the luggage mount is now lower and more in line with the seat than it is right now.

The biggest change to the Himalayan will be the new Tripper system. For those of you who do not know, Royal Enfield debuted the Tripper system with the recently launched Meteor 350. It provides turn by turn navigation details when paired with your smartphone.

There are expected to be new colour options as well such as a Pine Green and Granite Black colour as well as a dual-tone silver and matte black scheme.

Considering the addition of the Tripper system and some other changes to the current Himalayan, the new bike should cost just a tad more than the current starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh.