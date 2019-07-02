App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted while testing

The test mule was spotted under heavy camouflage, but the headlamps could be distinguished to be slimmer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British luxury carmaker Rolls Royce is gearing up for the launch of the latest generation of its most basic model, the Ghost. First launched in 2009, the newest car will share its aluminium spaceframe chassis with the Phantom VIII and Cullinan.

The test mule was spotted under heavy camouflage, but the headlamps could be distinguished to be slimmer. The roofline also seems to have been modified slightly. Though there has been no official announcement, it is possible that the next-gen Ghost might feature an AWD system. This is because the test mule was spotted with different wheels at the back, suggesting that a four-wheel drive setup was being tested.

The next-gen Ghost is expected to be based on Rolls Royce’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform. This will make the car a little lighter and consequently more agile. It is expected to carry forward its 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 which makes 550PS of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. It could also support a 48V mild-hybrid tech which, along with limousine’s electrical systems, will power a low-end torque improving motor-generator.

The interiors seem to be majorly unchanged, though it is yet to be officially unveiled by the company. It is expected that the Ghost will make its global debut by mid-2020 and will be put on sale in the international markets by 2021. Currently, the Ghost has a price tag of Rs. 5.25 crore (ex-showroom) but it can be expected to rise following its updates.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Auto #Ghost #Rolls-Royce #Technology #trends

