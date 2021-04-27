MARKET NEWS

2021 Renault Triber launched at Rs 5.30 lakh with new dual-tone paint scheme, interiors upgrades

The Renault Triber is offered in four variants, all of which are powered by a single engine option and two transmission options across the top three variants.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
2021 Renault Triber has been launched at Rs 5.30 lakh with new dual-tone paint scheme and interiors upgrades

Renault’s highest selling car, the Triber, has received a mild refresh and has been launched starting at Rs 5.30 lakh.

The Renault Triber is offered in four variants, all of which are powered by a single engine option and two transmission options across the top three variants. For 2021, the Triber doesn’t get any major changes on the outside, but a few added features for the interiors.

On the outside, the design stays true to the existing Triber: a squatted muscular stance and roof-rails to add a bit of ruggedness. The addition to the MPV are LED turn indicators. There are new dual-tone paint schemes on offer now which can be opted for at Rs 17,000 extra. There is a new colour, Cedar Brown added to the list of existing colours.

On the inside, the car gets steering mounted audio and phone call controls, height adjustment for the driver’s seat. This pretty much rounds off the updates to the Triber.

Powering the car is the same 1-litre 3-cylinder engine capable of 70 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options come in the form of a 5-speed manual as standard. The automatic gearbox can be opted in on the top three variants of the car.

Interior features of the Triber include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, four airbags and detachable rear seats for added boot space.

The Renault Triber starts at a price of Rs 5.30 lakh for the base RXE variant and goes up to Rs 7.65 lakh for the top-spec RXZ automatic trim.
TAGS: #Auto #Renault #Renault Triber #Technology
first published: Apr 27, 2021 01:18 pm

