2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class images leaked with minimal camouflage

Mercedes-Benz has been working on a new generation S-Class and we have all seen test mules covered in heavy camouflage. But the internet is a wonderful place and better spy pictures of the new car had to come out.

An Instagram account has just put up pictures of the new S-Class revealing a lot more detail about the new S-Class. You get a look at the front, the rear and even the interior of the car.

The new S-Class has been designed with a lot of the E-Class in mind. The front of the sedan looks very similar to the facelifted E-Class with the LED headlamps and DRLs along with the chrome grille. The bumper is new however and the rear end of the car has some minor differences too like the sharper tail lamps and a chrome strip that runs the width of the car.

The interiors, being an S-Class, is expected to be fully loaded to suit the luxurious lifestyle that customers buy this car for. The front gets two digital displays, an instrument cluster for the driver and a seemingly touchscreen portrait-oriented infotainment system which will run Mercedes’ MBUX system. Everything is as minimalist as it can get. Most of the controls have been incorporated into the screen. For the passengers at the rear, two screens are incorporated into the seatbacks and individual ac vents. The images also suggest that the seats get new diamond-patterned leather.

The new S-Class will obviously be replacing the one that currently sells in India but there are rumours floating that there will only be a long-wheelbase variant in the country.