2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift launched with new petrol engine, price starts at Rs 5.73 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Swift at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. As part of the mid-life refresh, the hatchback gets a few styling updates along with a new petrol engine.

Starting with the design, the first change you will notice is the chrome accenting on the cross mesh grille and a slight tweak to the headlamp. The rear however, remains similar to the outgoing model. To keep things fresh however, Maruti Suzuki is also offering three new dual-tone paint schemes for the top-spec trims of the Swift. Peral Arctic white and Solid Fire red are available with a blacked out roof and a Metallic Midnight Blue gets a White roof.

Over to the inside, you get new fabric upholstery and a new audio head unit with feather touch controls. The top-spec versions on the other hand gets new features like cruise control, Hill hold assist, coloured MID and auto folding outside rear view mirrors. You still get most of the features from the outgoing Swift however, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps, keyless entry, auto climate control and Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio mobile app.

The biggest change is on the mechanicals front. The new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine introduced on the Dzire just last year now makes its way to the Swift. While the torque still remains the same as the outgoing 1.2-litre K12 engine at 113Nm, power has been bumped up from 83PS to 90PS. ARAI consumption figures now stand at 23.20 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 23.76 km/l for the automatic variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced starting at Rs 5.73 lakh for the entry-spec LXI trim while the top-spec ZXI+ DTS AGS is priced at Rs 8.41 lakh.