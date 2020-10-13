172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|2021-mahindra-xuv500-to-get-adas-launch-delayed-to-2021-5958731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2021 Mahindra XUV500 to get advanced driver assistance system; launch delayed to 2021

This could mean that when the XUV500 is launched, we could see things like adaptive cruise control, collision warning, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency brakes and maybe even hands-free parking

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is getting ready to launch a new generation XUV500. Slated for next year, there is still more being revealed about it every other day.

The latest in the line of expectations now is a new ADAS for the XUV500.  Called Advanced Driver Assistance System, this essentially brings level-1 autonomous functionality to cars.

From the latest spy pictures posted on auto news publisher Autocar, it seems like the SUV has provisions for cameras and radar-based ADAS system built into it. So far, only some luxury cars had ADAS, and most recently, the MG Gloster was launched with this system. 

This could mean that when the XUV500 is launched, we could see things like adaptive cruise control, collision warning, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency brakes and maybe even hands-free parking.

As for design, the XUV500 was heavily camouflaged and sported make-shift headlamps and tail lamps, but the overall silhouette still looks imposing. The grille may be refreshed with a new version of the Cheetah claw design with a new set of 17-inch alloys and flush door handles.

Powering the XUV500 will be the new mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine, both of which should be upgraded to better suit the new car.

The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to make its debut only by March 2021 and will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 07:02 pm

