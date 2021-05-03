2021 Mahindra Bolero spied front fascia spied undisguised, gets new dual-tone paint scheme

The 2021 Bolero will sport a dual-tone shade with grey bumpers and grille

Mahindra is getting ready to launch an updated version of the Bolero and leaks continue to filter through. This time we get a look at the front of the car completely undisguised.

The Mahindra Bolero SUV has been serving Mahindra ever since its launch in the year 2000. It has proved itself to not only be a very capable offroader, but also one of the company’s best-selling SUVs.

The new 2021 Bolero picture was uploaded to the TeamBHP forum and it gives us only a vague idea of what we will receive, but we don’t expect any mechanical changes to be made to the car.

There is a new two-tone paint scheme as seen in the pictures with a red body colour complete with grey bumpers and grille. The grille itself is the same vertically slated unit flanked by virtually similar looking headlamps with minor tweaks to the internals. There are no fog lamps on the spied unit and the rear-view mirrors are finished in black and not the body red paint.

Mechanically, we expect the SUV to be powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Output figures stand at 75 PS of maximum power and 210 Nm of peak torque and transmission comes via a 5-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra claims the Bolero is capable of a 16.7 km/l fuel economy.

The Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio continue to be the company’s best-selling products with the latter being the favourite in most rural areas because of the sheer amount of space and practicality that it holds. Prices for the Bolero had only recently gone up and will most likely remain there even at the launch of the 2021 version. Currently, the Mahindra Bolero is priced in the Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh range.