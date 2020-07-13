2021 Kia Carnival interior revealed: Here are the details

A few weeks earlier, Kia unveiled what the new 2021 Carnival will look like from the outside. Now, the company has also released images of its interior, giving us a better insight into the new-gen MUV.

Kia has just given us a clear picture of what the inside of the new Carnival will look like and the short answer is, new.

The Carnival SUV gets an all-new interior with the cabin finished in beige and brown. It gets an all-new dashboard complete with two 12.3-inch screens that form the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. This dual-screen panel features haptic touch control while there are touch-sensitive buttons lower on the centre console as well.

The interiors get a more upmarket feel to it too. The dash also gets unpolished wood trim and the three-spoke steering wheel is new as well. The new dial controlling Kia’s shift-by-wire system is placed on the centre console is also said to add to the upmarket feel of the Carnival.

Kia has also confirmed the car’s dimensions as well as the fact that it will be available in 7, 9 and 11-seat configurations. The new Carnival will be larger than the outgoing model with 30 mm more on the width as well as 40 mm on the length. The wheelbase has also increased by 30 mm to 3,090 mm over the outgoing Carnival.

This new Kia Carnival is expected to go on sale in Korea in the coming months. There is no word on when it will come to India, but considering the current third-gen Carnival on sale in India was only launched recently, there is an expectation for the year 2022.