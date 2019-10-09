2021 Hyundai Tucson facelift spotted testing

Hyundai Tucson | Not meaning to sound like a Hyundai fanboy, it was imperative to include another Hyundai here, in this case the Tucson. That is because Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers who really understand that making an SUV is not about how big you make it; it is about how well you make it. Sticking to this philosophy, Hyundai came up with the Tucson, which made its revamped and upgraded appearance in 2017. Sporting some of the best features in terms of safety and comfort, the Tucson is sure to be a strong opponent to the Tata Harrier. (Image source: Hyundai)

Soon after launching the Elantra facelift, Korean automaker Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Tucson facelift. The company has updated the SUV with many aesthetic elements.

The next-gen Tucson was recently spotted under testing. Its spy shots reveal that it gets a large cascading grille in the front, as well as a split-headlamp setup. It was also spotted with five-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels, as well as a sharp crease along the edges. The rear license plate has also moved up on the boot lid.

The company has not revealed the new Tucson’s interiors yet, but it is expected to be updated with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology, which was introduced with the Venue. It could also get a new infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a premium sound system, digital instrument display as well as powered and ventilated front seats. It could also get updated safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, electronic stability control and electric parking with auto hold, among others.

Currently, Hyundai is offering the Tucson in India with either a 2-litre petrol or a 2-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine makes 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit makes 185 PS and 400 Nm. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter gearbox. Hyundai is also offering the diesel variant with all-wheel-drive.