2021 Honda CBR650R revealed; gets new suspension and other minor updates

Honda has just revealed the BS-VI CBR650R sporting various changes for 2021 including a greener BS-VI engine, new suspension and some changes that make the bike friendlier.

The Honda CBR650R essentially replaced the CBR650F more than a year ago with big changes from the original bike making it sportier. The new bike, while the name remains the same, gets a few changes.

For starters, the engine is BS-VI compliant with figures that are identical to the outgoing bike at 95 PS and 63 Nm. However, to meet the new emissions norms, Honda had to change quite a few components. This includes a revised ECU, cam lobes, intake timing , catalyzer, silencer and exhaust pipe.

The biggest upgrade however would be the use of 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks which will definitely allow for better handling characteristics.

While most of the design on the bike also remains the same, Honda has said that the side panels on the bike are different along with new licence plate mounting. The instrument cluster LED position and font size have been refreshed for better readability. The headlamps are also said to have new reflectors and the bike now gets a new USB Type-C port under the seat for mobile phone charging.

There is no word on pricing yet, but the old CBR650R retailed at Rs 7.70 lakh ex-showroom. The new bike could command a slight bump-up but that would be because of the use of upgraded components, the Showa forks in particular.