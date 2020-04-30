App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 12:45 PM IST

2020 Yamaha Bolt cruiser unveiled in International markets

The new Bolt carries forward its retro-themed styling but incorporates modern elements everywhere it can. The bike is essentially a bobber and gets a single seat and tear-drop shaped tank.

Moneycontrol News

Yamaha has just unveiled the 2020 Bolt cruiser for the international market priced at $7,999 and it is all set to hit the streets by June.

The new Bolt carries forward its retro-themed styling but incorporates modern elements everywhere it can. The bike is essentially a bobber and gets a single seat and tear-drop shaped tank.

It gets the retro-styled round headlamp and a tail lamp but uses LEDs instead of conventional bulbs. Even the turn indicators are round LED units. The instrument cluster is a digital affair on a single round pod in the centre of the handlebar.

The Bolt is powered by a 942cc air-cooled V-twin engine that churns out 53.7 PS of power and 80 Nm of torque and sits in a double-cradle frame. The suspension comes via conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and dual rear shock-absorbers.

The Bolt is available in two variants – Standard and R. the differences in the two variants stick to just cosmetics with a few decals, gold accents on the suspension and alloys on the R variant.

The Yamaha Bolt pretty much stacks up in competition against the Honda Rebel, but the Rebel still sits in the 500cc category. The Bolt is expected to hit streets in June in international markets, but the company doesn’t have any plans for an India launch.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha Bolt

