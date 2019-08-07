2020 Triumph Tiger 800 spied testing; gets new design cues and possibly new engine

The 2020 Triumph Tiger was spotted in a sleeker avatar, which suggests that the company is aiming at making the motorcycle more compact.
Triumph’s flagship off-roader the Tiger XC was recently spotted under testing overseas. The British motorcycle manufacturing company has given the motorcycle a complete overhaul, which could also include a new and improved engine.
The 2020 Triumph Tiger was spotted in a sleeker avatar, which suggests that the company is aiming at making the motorcycle more compact. Among the visual differences is the fuel tank, which has been narrowed down considerably.
It also gets slimmed LED headlights with LED DRLs resembling eyebrows. Other changes include a new front fender and beak, a revised windscreen, and a plastic sump guard which replaces the aluminum piece on the previous-gen Tigers. The taillight has also changed to an all-LED unit mounted on the rear fender.
Though it has not been confirmed, it is speculated that the motorcycle’s engine could be bumped up to a 900cc unit. This could increase the power output to 110 PS, which would take it one step closer to its bigger rivals.
The motorcycle was also spotted with a new bolt-on subframe and removable pillion footpegs, as well as a new swingarm design and side-laced spoked wheels. It bore gold-colored USD forks which could be sourced from Ohlins.Triumph has not made an official announcement yet, but it is expected that the British company will unveil the 2020 Tiger XC at EICMA 2019, with a global launch scheduled for early 2020.