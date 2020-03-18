2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launch: Here's all you need to know

The all-new 2020 Triumph Street Triple is finally coming to India and the launch date has been revealed.

Triumph India will launch the middleweight sports naked on March 25.

The new Street Triple has been redesigned to look more aggressive with LED headlamps and DRL’s that look like an angry set of eyebrows. Along with this, there have been subtle changes even to the flyscreen, fuel tank, seat cowl and belly pan. The basic silhouette of the bike still remains the same however along with the chassis.

Powering the bike is an engine that has been tuned with the help of the company's Moto2 engineering team. The 765cc inline triple produces 122 PS of maximum power and 79 Nm of peak torque. When compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Street Triple gets the same power figure, but torque goes up by 2 Nm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a bi-directional quick-shifter. Suspension comes via 41 mm upside-down front forks and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 monoshock at the back.

The Street Triple also gets a full-colour TFT dash enabled with Bluetooth for a whole set of connectivity options including phone connectivity and GoPro controls.

The Street Triple RS is all set to launch on March 25 and with the current model priced at Rs 11.13 lakh, the 2020 version can be expected to retail at a slight premium. The Triumph Street Triple RS will be up against the KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821.