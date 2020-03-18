App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launch: Here's all you need to know

The new Street Triple has been redesigned to look more aggressive with LED headlamps and DRL’s that look like an angry set of eyebrows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The all-new 2020 Triumph Street Triple is finally coming to India and the launch date has been revealed.

Triumph India will launch the middleweight sports naked on March 25.

The new Street Triple has been redesigned to look more aggressive with LED headlamps and DRL’s that look like an angry set of eyebrows. Along with this, there have been subtle changes even to the flyscreen, fuel tank, seat cowl and belly pan. The basic silhouette of the bike still remains the same however along with the chassis.

Close

Powering the bike is an engine that has been tuned with the help of the company's Moto2 engineering team. The 765cc inline triple produces 122 PS of maximum power and 79 Nm of peak torque. When compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Street Triple gets the same power figure, but torque goes up by 2 Nm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a bi-directional quick-shifter. Suspension comes via 41 mm upside-down front forks and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 monoshock at the back.

related news

The Street Triple also gets a full-colour TFT dash enabled with Bluetooth for a whole set of connectivity options including phone connectivity and GoPro controls.

The Street Triple RS is all set to launch on March 25 and with the current model priced at Rs 11.13 lakh, the 2020 version can be expected to retail at a slight premium. The Triumph Street Triple RS will be up against the KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #triumph motorcycle #Triumph Street Triple RS

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.