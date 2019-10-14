2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India launch in January

Soon after unveiling the latest Street Triple RS, Triumph has confirmed its India launch in January. The motorcycle features a brand-new headlight setup, along with updated mechanical components.

The most prominent upgrade in the motorcycle is the Euro-5 compliant, inline 3-cylinder motor that also powers the new Daytona 765R and makes 123 PS of maximum power and 73 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter fitted as standard.

It also gets the company’s MyTriumph Bluetooth connectivity on its fully coloured TFT dash. The rider modes have also been reworked to optimize its performance. Its underpinnings, however, are unchanged and it gets the same suspension and braking hardware as the previous generation.

Its headlights now feature a sharper design, with LED lights and DRLs. It also gets a redesigned rear unit, seat cowl, flyscreen, and side panels. Triumph has also given the motorcycle Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3 tires which offer better traction.