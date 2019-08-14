2020 Triumph Speed Triple: Bigger engine, performance expected

British bike major Triumph’s flagship naked motorcycle, the Speed Triple, is set to receive its first major overhaul since 2011. The British motorcycle manufacturer could showcase the new motorcycle at this year’s EICMA, along with updated versions of its other models.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by Triumph, it is expected that the Speed Triple’s engine capacity will be increased from 1,050CC to 1,160CC. This will increase the power and torque figures considerably, making it an even more potent competitor in its segment. The hike in power could also be a move to compensate for any performance that is lost in adhering to the upcoming Euro 5 emission norms.

Triumph could also build a new frame to house the bigger engine, and give an upgrade to the suspension. Cornering ABS and stability control are also expected to be added to the motorcycle. Currently, the inline three-cylinder 1050CC engine makes 150PS of maximum power and 117Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.