App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Triumph Daytona 765 spotted again - here's everything you should know

The spy images reveal that the motorcycle carries forward most of its aesthetics from the Daytona 675.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Triumph recently announced a limited-edition variant of the much-anticipated Daytona 765. While the Moto2 edition of the motorcycle is set to make its global debut soon, a production-spec edition of the motorcycle was recently spotted in under testing in a blacked-out avatar.

The spy images reveal that the motorcycle carries forward most of its aesthetics from the Daytona 675. However, it gets the British motorcycle manufacturer’s latest 765CC engine. It is an inline 3-cylinder motor which is expected to pump out around 130-135PS of maximum power.

The new Daytona is expected to be lighter than its previous generation, though its power output will be higher. This translates to a better power-to-weight ratio for the motorcycle, though its official figures are yet to be revealed. Triumph has also equipped the Daytona 765 with a low-slung Arrow titanium exhaust, while its TFT colour dash is a direct lift from the Street Triple RS. The motorcycle also gets upgraded electronic rider aids, as well as a bi-directional quickshifter.

Close
Triumph has not announced an official date of the motorcycle’s launch, but it is expected that it will make its global debut in mid-2020. Till then it is best to wait for a nod from the company.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Auto #Daytona 765 #Technology #trends #Triumph

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.