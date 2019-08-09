2020 Triumph Daytona 765 spotted again - here's everything you should know

Triumph recently announced a limited-edition variant of the much-anticipated Daytona 765. While the Moto2 edition of the motorcycle is set to make its global debut soon, a production-spec edition of the motorcycle was recently spotted in under testing in a blacked-out avatar.

The spy images reveal that the motorcycle carries forward most of its aesthetics from the Daytona 675. However, it gets the British motorcycle manufacturer’s latest 765CC engine. It is an inline 3-cylinder motor which is expected to pump out around 130-135PS of maximum power.

The new Daytona is expected to be lighter than its previous generation, though its power output will be higher. This translates to a better power-to-weight ratio for the motorcycle, though its official figures are yet to be revealed. Triumph has also equipped the Daytona 765 with a low-slung Arrow titanium exhaust, while its TFT colour dash is a direct lift from the Street Triple RS. The motorcycle also gets upgraded electronic rider aids, as well as a bi-directional quickshifter.