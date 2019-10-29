2020 Toyota Raize images leaked ahead of November 5 international debut

The Rocky SUV of sister brand Daihatsu had made a surprise debut at last week's Toyota Motor Show 2019. And now in a latest twist, images of Toyota's Raize, which was supposed to be unveiled in November, have already been leaked online.

The new Raize is based on the Daihatsu Rocky and both cars share the same underpinnings. Both cars are based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture. It will most likely get the same dimensions as the Rocky, making this a sub-four-metre SUV and in direct competition with the likes of the Hyundai Venue.

The SUV gets a muscular stance outlining its SUV intentions. The front gets angular headlamps and a large hexagonal grille. The air intakes flanking the black grille also contain the fog lamp and LED DRLs.

Mechanically, the Raize is expected to be powered by a one-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 98 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. Transmission will be handled by a CVT gearbox. There are plans for a six-speed manual too at a later date.