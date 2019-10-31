App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 to make its debut at EICMA 2019

Suzuki seems to also have redesigned the fuel tank to make it slimmer, though it retains its basic shape.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki is gearing up to showcase its list of products at the upcoming EICMA 2019. The company has been sharing a few teaser videos hinting at the upcoming products, one of which shows the 2020 V-Strom 1000.

The video indicates that the motorcycle has undergone a complete overhaul. It gets a new front end which bears a resemblance to the company’s older DR Big model. It gets an LED headlamp in place of the previous generation’s halogen bulb setup. It also gets a bigger adjustable windscreen than before.

Suzuki seems to also have redesigned the fuel tank to make it slimmer, though it retains its basic shape. The motorcycle also gets a split-seat setup in place of its single-seat along with a new paint scheme called Candy Daring Red. Suzuki has also replaced the semi-digital instrument cluster with a fully digital unit. This instrument cluster is speculated to be an LCD unit instead of a TFT display.

The teaser video also indicates a new engine casing and exhaust system, which could mean that Suzuki has retuned the engine to comply with the European emission norms. Currently, the motorcycle is powered by a 1037cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled DOHC 90˚ V-twin engine which makes 99 PS of maximum power and 103 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The motorcycle is expected to be officially unveiled at the 2019 EICMA, which should be followed by an Indian launch soon. The new motorcycle should be priced above its current ex-showroom price tag of Rs 14.25 lakh.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #2020 V-Strom 1000 #Auto #Suzuki #Technology #trends

