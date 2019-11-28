2020 Skoda Superb spotted testing in India: What has changed?

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is gearing up to launch the latest iteration of the Superb sedan in India. Though an official launch date hasn’t been announced, it was recently spotted testing in India giving us an idea of what to expect.

The test mule was spotted under heavy camouflage though it had its boot lid open. The sedan retains most of its aesthetic elements, with modern updates. It gets tweaked bumpers which have been lengthened by 8 mm. It also gets sleek all-LED headlights with DRLs and new position lights that are closer to the grille.

Customers can either opt for 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, while Skoda has added Crystal Black and Race Blue as extra colour options in addition to the range of customisation options. Other minimalistic changes include chrome highlights on the instrument panel and door trims.

Skoda is offering three different infotainment systems to choose from, two of which offer an additional navigation function. The company is offering its SmartLink technology as the standard for all the trims in the international market along with phone app connectivity. It is also expected to get a SIM card for internet access, a Wi-Fi hotspot and access to the Skoda Connect mobile online services.