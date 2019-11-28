App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Skoda Superb spotted testing in India: What has changed?

The test mule was spotted under heavy camouflage, though it had its boot lid open.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is gearing up to launch the latest iteration of the Superb sedan in India. Though an official launch date hasn’t been announced, it was recently spotted testing in India giving us an idea of what to expect.

The test mule was spotted under heavy camouflage though it had its boot lid open. The sedan retains most of its aesthetic elements, with modern updates. It gets tweaked bumpers which have been lengthened by 8 mm. It also gets sleek all-LED headlights with DRLs and new position lights that are closer to the grille.

Customers can either opt for 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, while Skoda has added Crystal Black and Race Blue as extra colour options in addition to the range of customisation options. Other minimalistic changes include chrome highlights on the instrument panel and door trims.

Skoda is offering three different infotainment systems to choose from, two of which offer an additional navigation function. The company is offering its SmartLink technology as the standard for all the trims in the international market along with phone app connectivity. It is also expected to get a SIM card for internet access, a Wi-Fi hotspot and access to the Skoda Connect mobile online services.

The updated Superb is also expected to be offered as a plug-in hybrid variant. It gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to an electric motor. It gives a combined output of 215 bhp of maximum power and its fully electric range extends up to 55 km. The Superb can cover 850 km by using its engine and electric motor together. It is expected to get a higher price tag than its predecessor and will be pitted against the Toyota Camry and the Volkswagen Passat, among others.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Auto #Skoda #Superb #Technology #trends

