2020 Skoda Superb facelift bookings commence in India

Skoda has opened up bookings for the facelifted 2020 Superb and will be available in two trims upon launch – the Laurin and Klement, and the Sportline.

The new Superb sedan was showcased at the Auto Expo that took place in February, this year. The car gets quite a few changes for 2020 on both the aesthetic front as well as the mechanical.

To refresh it for the new model year, Skoda has tweaked the front bumper, added in a new grille and also connected the tail lamp units with a shiny new chrome strip. The Sportline variant on the other hand gets a blacked out grille, rear view mirrors and a contrast roof. It will also sport a different set of alloy wheel.

On the inside, there is a Virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system and a wireless charger for your smartphone. The Sportline’s cabin will be blacked out with a red trim. It will also get an all-LED matrix headlamp.

In mechanics, both cars get a new 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. For India, Skoda isn’t planning a diesel powertrain even though the Sportline was showcased with the option at the expo.

The Skoda Superb can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and prices are expected to be announced soon as the lockdown is lifted, but expect a slightly higher price tag.