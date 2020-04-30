2020 Skoda Superb facelift bookings commence in India

The new Superb sedan was showcased at the Auto Expo that took place in February, this year. The car gets quite a few changes for 2020 on both the aesthetic front as well as the mechanical.
Skoda has opened up bookings for the facelifted 2020 Superb and will be available in two trims upon launch – the Laurin and Klement, and the Sportline.
To refresh it for the new model year, Skoda has tweaked the front bumper, added in a new grille and also connected the tail lamp units with a shiny new chrome strip. The Sportline variant on the other hand gets a blacked out grille, rear view mirrors and a contrast roof. It will also sport a different set of alloy wheel.
On the inside, there is a Virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system and a wireless charger for your smartphone. The Sportline’s cabin will be blacked out with a red trim. It will also get an all-LED matrix headlamp.
In mechanics, both cars get a new 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. For India, Skoda isn’t planning a diesel powertrain even though the Sportline was showcased with the option at the expo.The Skoda Superb can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and prices are expected to be announced soon as the lockdown is lifted, but expect a slightly higher price tag.
