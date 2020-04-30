App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Skoda Superb facelift bookings commence in India

The new Superb sedan was showcased at the Auto Expo that took place in February, this year. The car gets quite a few changes for 2020 on both the aesthetic front as well as the mechanical.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda has opened up bookings for the facelifted 2020 Superb and will be available in two trims upon launch – the Laurin and Klement, and the Sportline.

The new Superb sedan was showcased at the Auto Expo that took place in February, this year. The car gets quite a few changes for 2020 on both the aesthetic front as well as the mechanical.

To refresh it for the new model year, Skoda has tweaked the front bumper, added in a new grille and also connected the tail lamp units with a shiny new chrome strip. The Sportline variant on the other hand gets a blacked out grille, rear view mirrors and a contrast roof. It will also sport a different set of alloy wheel.

Close

On the inside, there is a Virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system and a wireless charger for your smartphone. The Sportline’s cabin will be blacked out with a red trim. It will also get an all-LED matrix headlamp.

related news

In mechanics, both cars get a new 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. For India, Skoda isn’t planning a diesel powertrain even though the Sportline was showcased with the option at the expo.

The Skoda Superb can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and prices are expected to be announced soon as the lockdown is lifted, but expect a slightly higher price tag.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Auto #Skoda #Skoda Superb #Technology

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.