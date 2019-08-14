App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted

The motorcycle which was spotted featured a different set of exhaust tips.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Royal Enfield’s café racer, the Continental GT 650, was recently spotted under testing in India. The spy shots revealed that the 2020 iteration of the motorcycle could feature minor revisions to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

The motorcycle which was spotted featured a different set of exhaust tips. These suggest that the Indian motorcycle manufacturer could be revising the motorcycle to comply with the upcoming BSVI norms. Apart from that, the motorcycle looked untouched.

Royal Enfield is expected to carry forward the 650CC, oil-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine which makes 47.5PS of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will also continue its pair of telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers in the rear.

The Continental GT 650 is expected to get a price increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, which will take the price tag to about Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Auto #Continental GT 650 #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

