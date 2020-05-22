App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Renault Captur facelift unveiled in Russia

When it makes its way to India, Renault will probably make use of the older M0 platform. The engine too will be the older 1.5-litre unit being updated to the BS-VI norms alongside the turbo-petrol engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Renault has just unveiled a renewed Captur for the Russian market and this is quite likely to be the same one to come to India albeit with some cosmetic differences.

As for the Russia model, there are very few changes. The front has been accented with chrome for a sharper look as well as a new set of alloys. On the inside styling changes have been made too. There is a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a row of frequently used buttons.

The Renault also sits on the new Modular SUV or M0+ platform with a new electro-mechanical steering unit old electro-hydraulic one. In Russia, the Captur gets two engine options, a 114 PS making 1.6-litre petrol and a 156 PS making 1.3-litre turbo-charged petrol. Transmission comes via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Close

When it makes its way to India, Renault will probably make use of the older M0 platform. The engine too will be the older 1.5-litre unit being updated to the BS-VI norms alongside the turbo-petrol engine.

Prices for the Renault Captur could see a mild hike and its rivals will continue to be the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks.

First Published on May 22, 2020 02:43 pm

