Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe unveiled ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

The GLE Coupe is basically a beefed-up version of the standard GLE and differentiates itself as such.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of its global debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 2020 GLE Coupe has been officially unveiled by Mercedes-Benz. The luxury Coupe has undergone a major change and is expected to be put on sale by mid-2020.

The GLE Coupe is basically a beefed-up version of the standard GLE and differentiates itself as such. It gets a flowing roofline which sweeps down to the back. The German automobile manufacturer has also revealed two turbocharged diesel options for the car.

The GLE Coupe has slight changes to its grille and headlamps. However, it gets a completely redesigned side profile. Its tall and boxy stance has been replaced with a low roofline which flows till the boot lid. It also seems to have gained weight around the rear wheel arches, which now look more pronounced.

Close

Mercedes-Benz has increased the length of the new GLE Coupe by 9 mm over its predecessor, and it is also 7 mm wider. Its wheelbase has also increased by 20 mm but still falls short of the standard GLE’s dimensions by 60 mm.

related news

The company is offering a choice between two 3-litre inline-six force-fed diesel engines as per the trim levels. The GLE Coupe 350d gets a 272 PS and 600 Nm making motor, while the engine in the higher 400d makes 330 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Transmission is handled by a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.

The SUV gets driving modes such as Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. There are also two off-road-specific settings: Trail and Sand. It also gets an MBUX infotainment system, active stop-and-go assist, AIRMATIC suspension, and AMG active ride control roll stabilization, among others.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is expected to go on sale by mid-2020 . The current-gen car has a price tag of Rs 99.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, but it is expected to be increased with the new model.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Auto #GLE #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

