Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:00 PM IST
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift spotted ahead of launch

The new Ignis gets an all-new bumper design with skid plates that have been extended. The grille, too, has been replaced with one that looks more in line with the new Vitara Brezza and the recently launched S-Presso.

Representative image
Leaked images of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift are doing the rounds on the net and from them it can be gathered that the new car gets tweaked aesthetics.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Ignis is set to get the new BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine with probably the same performance ratings as the outgoing model so, 61 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque peaking at 4,200 rpm. Handling transmission would be the same options between a 5- speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Of course, changes won't be only on the mechanicals and the exteriors front, but on the inside as well. Expect a refreshed cabin design with most of the tech bits being carried forward from the old Ignis.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Show. As for pricing, a hike of about Rs 25,000-30,000 on the ex-showroom price is on the cards.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki Ignis #Technology

