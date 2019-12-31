2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift spotted ahead of launch

Leaked images of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift are doing the rounds on the net and from them it can be gathered that the new car gets tweaked aesthetics.

The new Ignis gets an all-new bumper design with skid plates that have been extended. The grille, too, has been replaced with one that looks more in line with the new Vitara Brezza and the recently launched S-Presso. The rear bumper has been updated to feature an aluminium diffuser and a stop lamp reflectors on the edges.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Ignis is set to get the new BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine with probably the same performance ratings as the outgoing model so, 61 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque peaking at 4,200 rpm. Handling transmission would be the same options between a 5- speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Of course, changes won't be only on the mechanicals and the exteriors front, but on the inside as well. Expect a refreshed cabin design with most of the tech bits being carried forward from the old Ignis.