2020 Mahindra Thar's first production vehicle currently getting bids of over Rs 83 lakh and the auction is on till September 29

As we know, in an effort to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, Mahindra has decided to auction off its first 2020 Thar. The proceeds from the auction will be given to a charity of the highest bidder choice.

The first round of bidding has brought the price right over the 80 lakh mark. With a few more days still left in the bidding process, there’s really no telling how high the price could go.

At the time of writing this, the price was set at Rs 83.50 lakh bid by a participant from West Bengal. The auction had started at a price of Rs 25 lakh and the winner of the auction is set to get the first 2020 Mahindra Thar that was manufactured.

The car will come with plenty of #1 badges to showcase its pride of place as the first Mahindra Thar. The bidder also gets to choose which variant and paint option they would like with their new car, but most of the other details remain standard on the Thar.

At the end of the auction, the winner will pay a part of the amount for the Thar to Mahindra and the rest will go directly to the charitable organisation that they choose. Mahindra has also said that they will match the amount raised at the auction and will donate it to the same charity. The auction has been extended up to September 29.