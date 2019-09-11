2020 Mahindra Thar spotted ahead of debut

Mahindra put its iconic first-gen Thar to rest when it launched the special edition Thar 700. However, the Indian automobile manufacturer is already preparing to bring back the Thar in its second-generation.

The car was recently spied under testing on Indian roads. Though it was under heavy camouflage, its increased size and prominent bulk were evident. Mahindra also seems to have carried forward its iconic 7-slat grille, round headlamps, and the upright stance. It also gets beefier wheels and wheel arches to complement its increased size. The rear was spotted with a pair of vertically stacked taillamps.

The Thar was spotted in a hard-top form, which could suggest that Mahindra will offer the new Thar in different variants. The interior has been updated with a new dashboard, while the seats have improved visually and now come with additional bolstering for more comfort and support. It also gets a new instrument cluster, which is expected to get a bigger multi-info display.

Though it has not been officially confirmed yet, it is expected that Mahindra will equip the car with front power windows, multi-info display, manual HVAC, fabric seats, an audio system, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. It could also get additional safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and co-driver seatbelt warning, and a high-speed alert system.

Mahindra is expected to equip the 2020 Thar with a brand-new BSVI compliant 2-litre diesel engine. It should make around 140 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It should be mated to a 6-speed low range manual gearbox which will send power to all four wheels.