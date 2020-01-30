App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 03:52 PM IST

2020 KTM 200 Duke launched; gets complete revamp alongside BS-VI upgrade

The styling for the Duke 200 inspired from the 1290 Super Duke R and looks identical to the 250 Duke.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the deadline to migrate from Bharat Stage-IV emission norms just around the corner, KTM has finally decided to upgrade its entire line-up of motorcycles sold in India. There are obvious changes to all of them in the form of vinyls, while the 390 Duke also gets an additional quickshifter.

The 200 Duke on the other hand gets complete makeover. In addition to the BS-VI upgrade, the 200 Duke also gets new styling and a few mechanical upgrades as well.

The styling for the Duke 200 is inspired from the 1290 Super Duke R and looks identical to the 250 Duke. It gets a split trellis frame, a new tank, headlamp with LED DRLs and the overall stance of the bike too has changed. It still gets the old orange instrument cluster, however.

The engine is now a BS-VI compliant unit. Unlike other BS-VI upgrades, KTM has managed to retain the same performance numbers as the outgoing BS-IV model. Power comes in at 25 PS while peak torque is calculated at 19.1 Nm.

The new bike also gets dual-channel ABS as compared to the old single-channel unit. There are also two new colour options available for the 200 Duke – Electric Orange and Ceramic White.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke comes with a very nominal price hike of Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #KTM 200 Duke #Technology #trends

