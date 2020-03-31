2020 Hyundai Verna launched at a starting price of Rs 9.31 lakh

Auto manufacturers have been deferring product launches because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Despite the lockdown, Hyundai has launched the 2020 Verna and revealed the price. The 2020 Hyundai Verna starts at a price of Rs 9.31 lakh with the top-most variant priced at Rs 15.10 lakh.

As far as the design goes, front of the car gets a larger, chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps, LED positioning lamps and LED DRLs. The rear too gets a refreshed bumper with chrome treatment and a faux skid plate to accentuate the sporty stance of the car.

The Hyundai Verna gets three engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol motor that produces 116 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The second is 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 121 PS and 172 Nm and mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre motor producing 116 PS and 250 Nm mated to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the Verna gets some pretty top-end features such as a wireless cellphone charger, ventilated front seats, paddle-shifters and a sunroof.

The OVRMs are electronically adjustable and get integrated LED turn indicators. The audio setup consists of an Arkamys audio system controlled by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity for voice-operated functions.

On the safety side, you get ABS, ESC, seat belt reminders for both front passengers as well as two airbags, parking sensors, reverse camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

In terms of competition, the Verna rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others.