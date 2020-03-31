App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Hyundai Verna launched at a starting price of Rs 9.31 lakh

The car was already unveiled so the specs are known but Hyundai has finally unveiled the price of the 2020 Verna.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Auto manufacturers have been deferring product launches because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Despite the lockdown, Hyundai has launched the 2020 Verna and revealed the price. The 2020 Hyundai Verna starts at a price of Rs 9.31 lakh with the top-most variant priced at Rs 15.10 lakh.

As far as the design goes, front of the car gets a larger, chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps, LED positioning lamps and LED DRLs. The rear too gets a refreshed bumper with chrome treatment and a faux skid plate to accentuate the sporty stance of the car.

The Hyundai Verna gets three engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol motor that produces 116 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Close

The second is 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 121 PS and 172 Nm and mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre motor producing 116 PS and 250 Nm mated to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

related news

On the inside, the Verna gets some pretty top-end features such as a wireless cellphone charger, ventilated front seats, paddle-shifters and a sunroof.

The OVRMs are electronically adjustable and get integrated LED turn indicators. The audio setup consists of an Arkamys audio system controlled by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity for voice-operated functions.

On the safety side, you get ABS, ESC, seat belt reminders for both front passengers as well as two airbags, parking sensors, reverse camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

In terms of competition, the Verna rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Verna #Technology

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.