2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz | Premium hatchback specs comparison

Hyundai just launched it’s next-generation i20 in India starting at a price of Rs 6.20 lakh taking on the likes of the a wide variety of cars in the same premium-hatchback segment.

But seeing as how the recent Tata Motors video called out the Hyundai i20, we decided to see what the differences between the two cars amount to.

Powertrain

The Hyundai i20 gets a choice between two petrol engines and a diesel motor with a variety of transmissions. For starters, the i20’s petrol options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. With the manual transmission option, the engine puts out 83 PS while the CVT churns out 88 PS. The 1-litre turbo on the other hand produces 120 PS of power. The i20’s diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbo that produces 100 PS of power.

In comparison, the Tata Altroz gets a choice between one petrol engine and one diesel engine. Where the 1.2-litre petrol produces 86 PS, the 1.5-litre turbo churns out a decent 90 PS. The Altroz, however, still doesn’t get an automatic option on either engine although a DCT transmission seems to be in the works.

Features

The Hyundai i20 was always known for the amount of features it offered when compared to its rivals, and the new-gen hatchback does not disappoint either. It comes flush with ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Blue Link connectivity with around 50 new features including OTA map updates, navigation, voice control, air purification system, wireless charging and even a 7-speaker Bose audio system.

This is only a short list however, and the Tata Altroz seems to lack in comparison when it comes to the in-cabin experience. The Altroz receives a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Harman Kardon powered audio, voice command powered by Google Assistant and blue ambient lighting along the centre console.

Price

Here, the Tata Altroz has the i20 beat. Where the Altroz has a price range of Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh, the i20 competes with a Rs 6.79 lakh to 11.17 lakh price point. But considering the turbo-petrol with DCT and the huge number of features that the Hyundai i20 has to offer, it could be said that the difference in the upper price is justified.